Truck fire blocks I-41 lanes near Appleton

Emergency crews are working to clear the north bound lanes of I-41 after a truck fire early Monday morning.

The semi caught fire around 6:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes at Northland Avenue in Grand Chute.

Our network of Department of Transportation live traffic cameras showed smoke pouring from the trailer and two fire engines parked across the highway lanes.

Firefighters had to block all northbound lanes of I-41 at the Northland Avenue exit.

Exit at 441 northbound for an alternate route through the Valley.

One southbound lane was closed near the fire scene as well.

As of 6:45 a.m., there was no word on when traffic would be back to normal.