Truck falls through ice on Lake Winneconne, driver safe

Fire crews say the driver of a truck is safe after their vehicle fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Winneconne.

According to the Winneconne Poygan Fire District, crews were called to the lake Saturday morning.

Officials say when they arrived, the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was on good ice, and was dry.

The driver was then taken to Lake Winneconne Park n Winneconne.

Officials say the area around the cane beds and the southern half of Lake Winneconne have little to no ice.

On Friday, crews were called to the same lake for a snowmobiler that went through the ice near Lone Willow Island.

Air boats were able to find that person, who was checked out by paramedics on shore.