Trooper uses drone to help find puppy lost after car crash

A Wisconsin state trooper uses technology and good detective work, sprinkled in with some luck, to solve the mystery of a missing puppy.

Wisconsin State Trooper John Jones snapped this picture in the moments after he rescued this puppy in the median of Highway 57 in Brown County. The puppy had been ejected from a car during an accident eight hours earlier (Photo: John Jones)

That puppy was thrown out of a car in a crash in Green Bay last week.

The 12-week old Australian Shepherd named River lights up the room at Bay East Animal Hospital, where he spends his days while his owner is in the hospital, recovering from serious injuries she suffered in a car crash on Highway 57 near UW-Green Bay Friday, December 6th.

River was in the car, too, when driver Bridget Jones says she hit a dead deer in the road and flipped into the median.

She thinks she was thrown about 100 feet, and somehow River was tossed out, too.

"Rescue personnel came and were treating her and she was asking about her dog, so apparently they searched the area and never could find the dog," says Wisconsin State Trooper John Jones.

That was before 8:00 a.m., but by 2:00 that afternoon, Jones heard about the missing puppy and the search teams that had formed along that very busy highway.

"We had people from all different ages and physical abilities that are trying to run across two and three lanes of traffic when cars are coming at them at 70 (miles per hour)," says Jones.

He sent them to search safer areas and put up his drone, using it as a training mission to brush up on his skills using the department's seven-month old new technology.

"I could see areas where the dog wasn't, so you could see clear those areas," describes Jones.

He found a few spots where he thought he saw paw prints but could only check by foot.

"So I got down and looked in this hole and he was in the whole arm length, and I saw something moving in there. I thought well, it's a puppy or a badger. I'm going to come out either a hero or they're going to be mad. Why would you stick your hand in a hole when you got your fingers all chewed up?!" he says, laughing.

But he went for it anyway.

"I got my cell phone in there and shined my light and started calling out, River, come here, come here, and it wasn't working," says Jones. "Finally I stuck my arm in there and just held it and kind of wiggled it, and eventually this little nose came out and sniffed my hand, and he got a little closer and I petted him, and soon as I could get a hold of a collar, boom, he's out of the hole."

Out came a shivering and scared River, eight hours after he'd gone missing.

"Then he was all licking me and like, Oh my God, somebody found me! There was people up on the right of way of the fence and all cheering and jumping up and down," says Jones with a smile.

Bridget reunited with River at the hospital, where we talked to her by phone Thursday, telling us hearing her beloved puppy had been found brought everyone to tears and was the 'best feeling ever.'

"These (drones) are important resources, but we can't come to every lost dog, lost cat," stresses Jones. "In this particular case, I used it as a training opportunity."

It was also a way to prevent possible injuries to all those searchers.

Jones sees the drones as an invaluable addition to the state patrol for search and rescue, crash reconstruction and mutual aid.

"The drone is a tool, so you're not putting anybody's lives at risk because we can do this from a mile away," he explains.

And in this case, that leads to finding even the tiniest of treasures.