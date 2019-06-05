Trial delayed for man charged in 2016 Hobart stabbings

There's been another delay in the case of a man charged with killing his ex-girlfriend and the woman's mother.

Jacob Cayer, 29, appeared in Brown County Court June 4 for a motion hearing. The defense made a motion to suppress some statements and "derivative" evidence at trial.

Cayer's trial was scheduled to start on June 10. That won't happen. First, the court will need to make a decision on the motion to suppress during a hearing scheduled for June 12.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

It's been three years since the stabbings at the Teague home in Hobart on June 7, 2016.

Investigators say Cayer broke into the home and stabbed his former girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, to death. Cayer also stabbed and killed Sabrina's mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, police say.

Cayer is also accused of attacking Sabrina Teague's boyfriend, Joel Kennedy. Kennedy survived and called 911.

There have been numerous delays in the case over the last three years due to Cayer's mental fitness.

In Aug. 2016, Cayer was found incompetent to stand trial and committed to a state mental health facility.

In Sept. 2017, the court ruled that Cayer was competent to stand trial.

In Dec. 2018, the court announced the Cayer trial would begin on June 10.

In May 24, Cayer asked to be able to represent himself at trial, but the court denied that motion.

On June 4, it was announced that the court would need to make a ruling on Cayer's motion to suppress statements and "derivative evidence."

Cayer is being held on a $5 million bond.

Action 2 News spoke with Samara Teague in 2017. She fondly remembered her mother and sister as more than just victims of a terrible crime.

"They were more than ex-girlfriend and mother to me. They were so many things and they were fully-fleshed, complex human beings and beautiful people," says Sarama. "And I just want the community to know they were real people and I loved them."