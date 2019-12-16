Treu found guilty in hit-and-run that killed 3 Girl Scouts, mother

A 22-year-old Wisconsin man charged in the hit and run that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother was found guilty after pleading no contest in Chippewa County Court Monday.

Colten Treu is accused of killing three girls and one mother in a crash along a highway in Lake Hallie in November of last year.

Prosecutors say Treu huffed from an aerosol canister before crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 while they were cleaning up litter from the roadside.

In court on Monday, Treu changed his pleas to no contest to all charges except Hit and Run-Involve Great Bodily Harm, which he pleaded guilty to.

This comes after Treu pleaded not guilty to all counts in March of 2019.

Treu was charged with:

Four counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle;



Four counts of Hit and Run-Involve Death;



Hit and Run-Involve Great Bodily Harm;



Bail Jumping-Felony;



Intentionally Abuse Hazardous Substance





