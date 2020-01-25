Trempealeau Co. Sheriff's Office: Missing toddler considered endangered, public's help needed

The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network says a missing toddler is considered endangered.

Sawyer Jacobs, who is one and a half years old, has blonde hair and brown eyes, and was last seen during the morning of Thursday, January 23rd, in Eleva, Wisconsin.

Eleva is located in Trempealeau County.

Authorities say he may be with any of the following family members:

Jessica Cleasby

Scott Jacobs

Delores Cleasby

Jamey Cleasby

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351.