Trees for Troops prepares special deliveries to military bases

Christmas tree growers worked together Monday to spread holiday cheer to military families.

(WBAY photo)

The Wisconsin Tree Producers Association is again involved in the Trees for Troops program.

Monday morning, tree farmers came to Lambeau Field to load a FedEx truck with Christmas trees. All of the trees are being donated to military families for celebrating the holiday season.

The growers say it's the least they can do for our service members.

"Freedom is not free; somebody's got to pay for it, and the servicemen that are out there and their families, they're sacrificing for us, so this is the least we can do, you know, donate a couple of trees and wish them a Merry Christmas. I think it's a great opportunity," Paul Schroeder with North Country Christmas Inc. said.

Over the last 15 years, the Trees for Troops program has handed over 200,000 trees to military families.

Last year, more than 17,000 trees were delivered to 50 military bases.