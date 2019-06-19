Travel agencies monitoring American deaths in Dominican Republic

The United States Department of State confirms a ninth American has died in the Dominican Republic this year.

55-year-old, Joseph Allen, from New Jersey died last Thursday at a hotel.

The US Department of State issued a travel advisory back in April.

It's something travel agencies are still reminding customers when they book trips.

"We talk through the steps that they should take, what the travel advisory really means in terms of the recommendation and the info that the government is providing," Director of Public Affairs for AAA Nick Jarmusz said."

Jarmusz said the advisory is at a level two out of four, meaning travelers should increase caution when touring the country.

"So it notes the development of tourists police corps and the situation of a 911 system," Jarmusz said.

Jarmusz also said tourists are still encouraged to travel, but it's a travel agent's job to ensure safety.

"We always recognize the decision to travel to any particular location and we just try to help them make that experience of booking the trip easy and worry free as possible," said Jarmusz.

Investigations into the deaths continue.