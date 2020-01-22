Trauma kits placed at Resch Center in case of mass emergency

A training exercise for hundreds of law enforcement and first responders last year turns into a big donation to the Resch Center this year.

CitizenAID kits, full of medical supplies, are now installed around the Resch Center for anyone to use in the case of a mass casualty incident.

And it's one that could save a life.

The addition of trauma kits is being called the much-needed next level AED.

"We know that we've drastically improved safety here at the Resch Center where so many people gather for so many different venues," says Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain.

Sixteen brightly-colored green and yellow citizenAID boxes are now placed around the Resch Center and will be added to the new expo center when construction is complete.

They contain medical supplies for first responders or community members to use in a critical incident where a lot of people are hurt.

"We're all very familiar with CPR training, how we think that's so important that every person knows CPR, and we think about the brain surviving for maybe four to six minutes. In this case, people can bleed to death within a series of three to four minutes. This is really right on the level of someone whose heart has stopped and trying to stop the bleeding even prior to getting those first responders there," explains Dr. Steve Stroman, an ER and EMS physician with BayCare Clinic.

The kits contain bandages, gauze, tourniquets, gloves, scissors and even a blanket.

"You can literally take the individual bags, and you can throw them to people who are helping in the public," explains Dr. Stroman, demonstrating how easy they are to use.

They give anyone nearby, whether they have medical training or not, the supplies needed to help people injured in a shooting, building collapse or other major emergency.

"That's our focus when we first arrive on scene is stopping the threat, so if there are other people around who can provide aid right away, that can very beneficial to saving lives," says Sgt. Tim Sieber with the Brown County Sheriff's Office Unified Tactics Training Unit.

When the sheriff's office coordinated a multi-jurisdictional training at the Resch early last year, trainers realized the one thing missing was quick access to medical supplies.

They applied for a $10,000 grant from the BayCare Clinic Foundation to install these citizenAID trauma kits in areas where there are likely to be large crowds.

"At any large event, you're probably going to have nurses there, maybe physicians, people with other first aid treatment, whether it be Boy Scouts or military veterans who've served and are very familiar with treating trauma, so they'll be in that group and have that resource available so they can easily grab it," explains Sheriff Delain.

He says it was an easy choice which supplies to choose because these kits are already familiar to many who've seen them in local schools.

It was also an easy decision for members of the foundation board.

"Nationally, this is something that is completely needed. Heaven forbid we should have a mass casualty. These are truly life saving appliances," says BayCare Clinic Foundation Board member Dr. Mike Medich.

"We've been at the forefront of having AEDs in this building. This is the next level," says PMI Entertainment Group spokesperson Terry Charles. "They're already been installed throughout the complex, so we're just very thankful for all the parties that have made this possible."

Dr. Stroman also adds, "It not only serves the venue here at the Resch, if there were an event anywhere along the Titletown District that happened outside this venue, this venue could likely be opened up to help take care of some other incident, whether it was a hostile incident or building collapse or major traffic accidents, and these supplies would be readily available to them as well."

You can also download the citizenAID app that guides you through giving basic medical care or even what to say to 911 in these emergencies.