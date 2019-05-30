Transformation House holds open house in new Green Bay home

Transformation House is celebrating its new location on Clay Street in Green Bay. Thursday it held an open house.

As Action 2 News reported last month, the city council approved a conditional use permit for the non-profit organization's new home.

Transformation House's mission is to help men turn their lives around after facing issues such as homelessness, substance abuse or a criminal record.

"We got guys coming from all different directions -- from prison, we've got some coming in from AODA. We got guys just down on their luck and ready to find a good healthy place that they can come to get their lives back on the right track," Transformation House director Manuelus Reacco said.

Transformation House relies on donations and support to stay on its feet. Find out how you can donate or "adopt a bed" at transformationhousegb.com. Donations to the organization are tax deductible.