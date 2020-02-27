Training for active shooters becomes a necessity and the norm

Wednesday's shooting at Miller Brewery in Milwaukee is prompting a lot of questions about training how to not only prevent but respond to mass shootings.

Businesses and organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are asking law enforcement for advice and help, as police, fire and EMS agencies all evaluate their own training.

They say equipping emergency responders and the community with these skills has become a necessity.

"It's not a matter of if this happens. It's a matter of when," says De Pere Police Community Resource Officer and active shooter response trainer Jedd Bradley.

That's why police, fire and EMS agencies across the region are spending an increasing amount of time training how to respond to mass casualties.

The drills and response plans are re-evaluated after new incidents, like the shooting in Milwaukee, helping officers fine tune the most specific details.

"As little as how all these first responders park at a scene so we keep the roadways clear for the fire trucks and EMS to the reunifications of the families to making sure everybody's clear out of the building, all these things come into this training which we're prepared to do," says Bradley.

"With the turnover in all these departments, you have new hires that have never seen this before so it has to go back to the basics," explains Brown County Sheriff's Office Training Lt. Mike Jansen. "(But) it's not just police, fire and EMS. Citizens are first on scene at these events."

It's not -- and can't be -- something for which only law enforcement prepare.

"Law enforcement has to be able to go in and stop the killing. There are all those other tasks that have to be done... things like traffic control and helping with communication. Those are all things fire departments can help support," explains De Pere Fire and Rescue Chief Al Matzke.

Large fire departments and even rural, volunteer crews in Brown County are now being trained to respond.

As we saw in Milwaukee, just about every nearby emergency personnel will show up, making communication critical.

"If different agencies have different responses, it causes problems, so a county-wide response to the entire thing and if we all know what the language is that's being used and if we all know how to respond and what's expected of us, it's going to go a lot smoother," says Green Bay Police Officer and active shooter response trainer Kevin Kempf.

But it doesn't stop there.

Several local departments have used grants and donations to supply officers and medical teams with special tactical gear and medical supplies.

De Pere is now even placing bleeding control kits in all city vehicles, hoping the more supplies are readily available, the higher the survivability of victims.

"All the front end loaders, our plow trucks, as they drive through the community, have a bleeding control kit in them as well, and our staff are trained to use them," explains Matzke.

Through all this, community involvement is key.

Businesses and organizations continue asking police to train employees who've never had to think about getting away from a shooter in their office.

"We talk about things like creating a mental blueprint. Most folks today, in my opinion, still don't have a mental blueprint for how to respond to something like this," says Green Bay Police Lt. Jeff Englebrecht, who travels to businesses and organizations in the city to train civilians.

Having an incident so close to the area is making even more people ask for advice.

"What we talk about is, number one, situational awareness," says Englebrecht. "Talk about your routes to get out, and they will sit and talk and have been working there the last five years, and somebody will go, I didn't even know we could make it out that way. I didn't know that exit existed."

All this gets people thinking, 'what if?'

"There's so much logistics that goes on after it happens and right up to it when it happens, that we never have enough training of this," adds Bradley.