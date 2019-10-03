Trainer leaps life's hurdles to inspire others to run Bellin Half Marathon

Runners and walkers who have never attempted an organized race are stepping out of their comfort zone to take on the Bellin Women's Half Marathon or Pink Pumpkin 5K.

Why are they doing it? They're supporting a woman who is an inspiration to cancer survivors around the world.

Trainer Chrisann Walsh is overflowing with positivity. There's always a smile on her face. She's overcome the biggest hurdles of her life in the past few months.

"The death of my mom, death of my dad, our dog died about a month ago, my husband was diagnosed with cancer," says Walsh. "Went through chemo treatments. It was just a lot... a lot."

Through it all, Chrisann remained the rock. She's determined to wake up every day and see the good.

"On day one, I just posted on Facebook, C the Good... C is for cancer," says Walsh.

At the end of January, Chrisann's husband, Mike, called in sick to work for the first time ever. She knew something was wrong.

"His health care professionals basically said if he had gone to work Friday morning, instead of urgent care, he probably wouldn't have lived," says Walsh.

Mike was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer and began treatment immediately.

Instead of pain, they found hope. Those chose to be thankful. The couple had just moved back to Green Bay and were surrounded by friends.

One of those friends created "See the Good" bracelets based on Chrisann's C the Good philosophy. It has inspired people around the globe.

"Everybody, everyday, would send us pictures of themselves wearing this See the Good bracelet on top of mountain tops, holding their arms up," says Chrisann. "It just has kind of become a symbol for a lot of people of just waking up each day and seeing what's good about your life and showing gratitude."

Chrisann is receiving Bellin's Fearless Female Award ahead of Saturday's race. The theme is "Absolutely!" You can accomplish anything with the right attitude.

"I love her focus. I love her soul. I love her strength," says Linda Maxwell, Race Director, Bellin Women's Half Marathon/Pink Pumpkin 5K.

Chrisann and Mike encourage all people to stay active and get cancer screenings.

The Bellin Women's Half Marathon and Pink Pumpkin 5K are Saturday, Oct. 5. CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the races.