Train derails in U.P. after being hit by dump truck

The driver of a dump truck was flown to a hospital after crashing into the side of a train in the Upper Peninsula, causing some cars to derail Thursday afternoon.

Our sister station WLUC TV6 reports cars were stopped for the Canadian National train going through the crossing on Danforth Road in Delta County, northwest of Escanaba.

The dump truck was hauling a flatbed trailer carrying an excavator, and it was coming down a hill. The driver couldn't stop, but Michigan State Police credit the driver for avoiding the line of cars.

"There were other cars parked at the tracks as well, but the driver did a great job of avoiding those cars and ended up colliding with the train, which did result in some injury," Sergeant Joe Racicot said.

We don't know the driver's condition.

WLUC reports the train tracks were heavily damaged and that portion of Danforth Road is closed until further notice.