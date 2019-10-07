"Tragic accident": 2-year-old girl hit by car in Green Bay dies

A two-year-old girl who was hit by a car in Green Bay has passed away. Green Bay Police are calling it a "tragic accident."

The accident happened Sunday in the 2500 block of Dunbar Lane. Police arrived to find a Good Samaritan rendering aid to the little girl.

The girl was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the little girl ran behind a car and the driver, a Green Bay resident, didn't see her.

Police did a reconstruction of the crash scene and arrived at the conclusion that it was a "tragic accident."

No charges will be filed. Police say they will not release additional information.