Tragic house fire inspires compassion from area basketball team

Two-and-a-half weeks after a tragic house fire claimed the lives of a mother and her three children, administrators at schools in Oconto say students are slowly healing.

Oconto's fire chief described the January 17 fire as the worst in the city's history.

Kathy DeCoursin and her three children, ages 15, 13, and 11, could not escape the flames.

That devastating loss inspired an area basketball team to show compassion and generosity before their game Monday night.

Oconto High School Athletic Director Rick Sherman can sense students at school Tuesday are deeply touched.

"I just had a class last hour, and there was a young girl that was at the game last night and she said, 'Boy, that was such a classy act by Denmark last night,'" says Sherman.

Before Denmark hosted Oconto Tuesday in a boys basketball game, Denmark players offered more than just support to a team and community in mourning.

"Throughout this past week we have collected money to help this family in need. Please accept this money on behalf of the Denmark basketball and Denmark family," said a Denmark senior player addressing the crowd.

Sherman was on-hand to accept the check.

"Absolutely just blown away by what transpired then as the evening continued," says Sherman.

Players on Denmark's team raised $750, but that wasn't all.

At halftime, a one minute collection in the bleachers raised another $500.

"I was floored because of the amounts. I mean, we're talking over $1,000 was given to us, all raised by students and families from Denmark, so to see that kind of support, pretty amazing," says Adam DeWitt, Oconto High School principal.

While Denmark's Vikings came out victorious Tuesday, those in attendance will tell you the final score was secondary to an evening about compassion and support.

"It takes a village, and I think Northeast Wisconsin is a lot like a village, so all these little towns really feel the pain from other small towns," says DeWitt.

"With the heartfelt gesture by Denmark last night, that can't help but make a real strong impression on our kids as well that it isn't just about the game of basketball, it's about life lessons that can happen -- and you know we've been through a lot with regards to that taking place that it assisted in the healing process as well," adds Sherman.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall, but Oconto's fire chief says it appears to be accidental.