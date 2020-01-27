Traffic lights out at busy Green Bay intersection after OWI crash

Police are advising drivers to find another route Monday morning after an OWI crash at a busy intersection in Green Bay.

S. Webster Ave at E. Mason St "is currently controlled by temporary stop signs in all four directions," according to Green Bay Police.

"Due to the heavy amount of traffic expected to travel through this intersection for the morning commute, drivers are strongly advised and encouraged to avoid this intersection for the morning hours."

Here are the recommended alternate routes:

South Monroe St for the north-south traffic and Main St for the east-west traffic.

Police say it will take some time to repair the traffic signals. Expect delays and give yourself extra time.

At about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the scene of a crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck.

Police say the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed on E. Mason when it struck a pickup truck attempting to turn south on E. Mason.

The driver of the pickup, a 49-year-old Green Bay man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old Marinette man, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. His passenger, a 19-year-old Allouez man, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Green Bay Police are recommending the 18-year-old Marinette man be charged with OWI-causing great bodily harm (while under the influence of a controlled substance), and reckless driving - causing great bodily harm.

No names were released.