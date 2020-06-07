Traffic advisory issued for parts of Green Bay due to demonstrations

Green Bay Police have issued a traffic advisory for parts of the city Sunday afternoon due to planned gatherings and demonstrations in the area.

Police say there will likely be traffic delays and/or traffic congestion in the downtown neighborhoods of both east and west Green Bay.

The demonstrations and gatherings are expected to travel from one side of the city to the other, with a probable route of travel route announced.

The probable route is shown in the photo included in this article.

At this time, police say they don't have specific times for the delays,and drivers are asked to avoid the areas if possible, and to find different routes of travel.

Affected areas will be east of Ashland Avenue of the west side of the city and west of Monroe Avenue on the east side of the city.

Pedestrians will be moving through the downtown areas, and vehicle traffic will also be affected during the afternoon.