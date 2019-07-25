Traditions new and old return to Green Bay Packers Training Camp

The sun rises on Lambeau Field and another season of Green Bay Packers football. Training Camp activities are underway at Lambeau Field and Ray Nitschke Field.

Ray Nitschke Field is ready for 2019 Training Camp. (WBAY Photo)

There will be the traditional bike rides to training camp and rail birds watching practice from Oneida St.

The Packers and American Family Insurance host the DreamDrive. Kids hand over their bikes to Packers players to ride to practice. It's one of the most heartwarming traditions in all of the NFL.

All ages can enjoy the Packers Experience. It's a free festival, July 25-27. The Packers Experience features football-themed stations, a 40-yard dash, a replica team locker room, photo stations, and prize opportunities. The Packers Experience is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village is featuring an alumni stage. Packers alumni will take questions from 1 to 2 p.m. each day.

The Packers Experience requires fans to sign up for Packers Pass at https://www.packers.com/fans/packers-pass or in person at the fan kiosk at the Atrium.

Packers Family Night is Friday, Aug. 2. It's a practice at Lambeau Field with a "game-like atmosphere." Family Night is capped off with a fireworks show.

On Aug. 5-6, the Packers will host the Houston Texans for joint practice. Texans players will also ride bikes to practice those days. Kids are encouraged to line up outside the visitor's locker room those days. All eyes will be on Wisconsin native and Texans star JJ Watt! Practices start at 10:15 a.m. those days.

For a full list of Packers Training Camp activities, visit https://www.packers.com/training-camp/

StormCenter 2 shows a stretch of warm and humid weather for the start of Training Camp. Highs will be in the mid-80s. CLICK HERE for the full forecast.

