Tracking coronavirus cases in Fond du Lac County

As Action 2 News has reported, Fond du Lac County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in our area, with eleven positive tests. While no new cases have been reported in that community since Sunday, the majority of those who tested positive are all part of one group that recently returned from a trip to Egypt. Members of that travel group have been quarantined but not until after they interacted with others in the community.

Someday Travel, the agency out of Fond du Lac, that planned the Nile river cruise, has dozens of pictures on its Facebook page, documenting the trip. We now know that nine people who traveled to Egypt have tested positive for the coronavirus, two were hospitalized.

Photos of the trip can be found by clicking HERE

Action 2 News has learned some of those people have had contact with others in the community leading to additional quarantines.

According to a statement from the co-owner of Someday Travel, the group returned from their trip on March 2nd. At that time, some of the travelers began to have symptoms of coughing, low-grade fever, achy bodies and fatigue. The Fond du Lac County Health Department was notified. And according the statement from Someday Travel co-owner, Valerie Graczyk, "They advised us based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations at that time that Egypt was not a high-risk country, and as such, that testing approval by the state would not happen."

Based on that, Someday Travel says everyone went about with their lives.

The full statement from Valerie Graczyk, Co-Owner of Someday Travel, can be found below:

Someday Travel has been leading tours for 11 years to more than 35 countries. As responsible business owners, we were concerned prior to leaving for this tour that our travelers would not be in any harm. We took extensive measures to validate when we left that there were no cases of the virus in Egypt. We receive confirmation there were none. We did go on the tour and we were on a Nile River cruise for seven days and two days in Cairo. Upon our return on March 2, our travelers began to have symptoms of coughing, low grade fever, achy bodies and fatigue. The Fond du Lac County Health Department was notified upon our return. They advised us based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations at that time that Egypt was not a high-risk country, and as such, that testing approval by the state would not happen. Upon these recommendations, we all went about our lives. As we are all learning more about COVID-19, this pandemic is quickly evolving. Days later, Egypt became a high-risk country and some of our travelers’ symptoms progressed. Throughout this entire period, we have been communicating regularly with all our travelers to ensure they have the information and support they need.

Our efforts with the Fond du Lac County Public Health Department, as well as local providers, continued, and our travelers self-quarantined and were tested. We have followed all guidelines and requests to the utmost of our ability. We appreciate staying on top of changing guidelines from state and federal officials, and we are all in contact with them daily. This has been a time of uncertainty, and we are looking out for our travelers. Their health is of utmost importance. We ask that the privacy of our travelers and our business is respected during this time. As such, this will be our only comment on this matter. Should you have further questions or concerns, contact the Fond du Lac County Public Health Department.

Action 2 News has learned that at least one of the travelers attended a March 5th event put on by the Fond du Llac Morning Rotary. Because of that contact, some members of rotary have been self quarantined as a precaution.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

--Covering coughs and sneezes.

--Avoiding touching your face.

--Staying home when sick.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

