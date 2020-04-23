Track support through T-shirts

A De Pere company's fundraising idea to help remote control car racing tracks stay afloat during this pandemic has taken off.

If times were normal, Dirt Heaven Hobby and Raceway in New Franken would be gearing up for a busy weekend.

"On Saturdays we have races and in the winter time on a Saturday night the place is pretty full, we'll have like 30-40 people here," says track owner Jeff Fisher.

But like so many other businesses right now, Dirt Heaven's track is silent.

"Right away, no income," says Fisher.

"RC car industry has a lot of mom and pop brick and mortar stores and obviously those are being hit really, really hard right now with the COVID pandemic," says Brandon Rohde, owner of Live Race Media.

With that in mind, Rohde wanted to come up with a way to help local tracks.

"It's a very niche industry, but it's got huge support, a great racer base and everybody wants their track to stay open, we don't want COVID to go away and then we have nowhere to race anymore," says Rohde.

Three weeks ago, Rohde launched a fundraising effort selling simple t-shirts that read, THIS SHIRT SUPPORTS MY TRACK.

"Anything from $25 to $500, you choose the price and then the track keeps 100-percent of the proceeds, and then we got all the companies in the industry together to match the purchase price, they all give a couple bucks a t-shirt so a $35 shirt actually generates $78 that goes directly to the tracks to pay their rent, pay their bills," explains Rohde.

The response has been overwhelming.

"$50,000 in the first 24 hours, $100,000 in the first four days and it's just been climbing ever since," says Rohde.

Rohde says so far, 240 tracks around the country, including Dirt Heaven, have received donations between $1,000 and $2,000, helping them stay on track.

"This whole shirt program has definitely helped, it's allowed our racers to go on the internet, but a t-shirt, help support us to ensure we're still here when we get the green light to go," says Fisher.