Yes, Wisconsin, there is a Santa Claus. Make glad the heart of childhood by answering the call to help TOYS FOR TOTS, so that boys and girls, infant to teen, will find a present under their tree this Christmas.

WBAY-TV is proud to again help the US Marine Corps carry on a decades-long tradition started by a Marine reservist in 1947.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the designated drop-off locations by December 9.

The toys donated are distributed to children throughout Northeast Wisconsin … not just a gift under the tree but a message of hope and motivation to grow into responsible citizens and community leaders.

Each year the holidays are made brighter for children in our communities with the support of volunteers and the generosity of thousands in Northeast Wisconsin. Thank you in advance for bringing a smile to children’s faces on Christmas Day and creating memories.

How Toys for Tots began

In 1947, the wife of a U.S. Marine Corps reservist handcrafted a doll and asked her husband to take it to an organization that would give it to a needy child for Christmas. Major (later Colonel) Bill Hendricks couldn’t find one, so at his wife’s urging and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles started one. It was so successful, the Marine Corps adopted it in 1948 and it spread to Marine Corps Reserve units nationwide and received publicity from Hollywood celebrities (it didn’t hurt that Hendricks’s weekday job was head of Public Relations for Warner Brothers Studio).

In 1948, animator Walt Disney designed the Toys for Tots logo still in use today.

Starting in 1980, Toys for Tots began accepting only new toys. Three things precipitated this move: 1) Changes in defense that required more training for Marine Reservists, so they had less time to refurbish used toys; 2) Growing public awareness of safety and health issues with older toys; 3) A feeling that giving hand-me-down toys didn’t give underprivileged children the message Marines wanted to send them on Christmas Day.

In 1991, acting on U.S. Secretary of Defense authorization, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation was created to be the fund-raising and support arm of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

In 1995, the Secretary of Defense declared toys for Tots an official activity of the Marine Corps and official mission of the Marine Corps Reserve.

Toys for Tots has been named Readers Digest’s “Best Children’s Charity”; met all 20 standards for the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance; and for years has received Charity Navigator’s highest rating, four stars, for its sound fiscal management.

