Toy safety awareness keeps Christmas joy from turning to tragedy

In just over a week, Santa will be delivering toys to girls and boys.

While kids are excited to wake up to new toys on Christmas morning, there are some things parents want to keep in mind.

The Center for Childhood Safety in Ashwaubenon encourages parents to be on the lookout for toys with magnets, buttons, batteries and other small pieces that young children can easily swallow.

Some toys, like dolls, can come with tiny accessories.

"If you're unsure if the piece is too small, we use a little tester that we use here at our office. If the piece fits, it can be swallowed by a child under the age of 3. At home, you can use a paper towel roll and do the exact same test. If it fits in the paper towel roll, take it away until they're older," the center's Jennie Mayer said.

For young toddlers, another rule of thumb is that toys bigger than the size of their hand are safe.

Try to keep toys age-appropriate. The age recommendation on the box is a good guideline.