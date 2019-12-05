Townsend snowmobile club seeking help to clear debris off trails

This past summer, Action 2 News told you about snowmobile clubs prepping the trails, after storms left debris on many of them.

The Red Arrow Snowmobile, ATV Club tells us it took them months to get the trails ready for this winter season.

Some trails are closed because the recent snow storm caused debris.

The club is hoping they can get volunteers to clean the trails

"We can't get through the trails right now because of all the debris on the trails, so we're going to have to go and clean the trails once again," Red Arrow Snowmobile, ATV Club President Mike Ott said.

Ott said it's like starting at square one all over again.

"We were probably 90-95 percent ready to open our trails weather permitting," Ott said.

The club worked hard at clearing debris from thunderstorms off snowmobile

trails just for it to happen again.

"It's frustrating after the thousands of hours we've invested in getting the trails ready to go," said Ott.

Members of the snowmobile club aren't the only ones being impacted by the storm debris, it's taking a toll on local businesses like Old Town Hall as well."

"If we can get any volunteers that would be nice because then we can get people out on the trails faster and then we can keep our businesses running smoother," Old Town Hall Waitress Desiree Meyer said.

This Saturday, December 7, 2019, volunteers can come out to help clear the debris off trails.

Ott said you can reach out to the snowmobile club on Facebook or email.

Facebook: Red Arrow Snowmobile ATV Club, Townsend

Mike Ott email: mikeodriod2011@gmail.com