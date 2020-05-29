Town of Vandenbroek fire engine destroyed by fire

A fire engine was destroyed at the Vandenbroek Fire Station Thursday.

At about 1:35 p.m., fire broke out at the station at W2030 County Road JJ.

The Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire Department says it appears the fire started in the department's primary engine. The department referred to it as a "total loss."

The fire station building sustained some damage, but was not destroyed.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

"The Town of Vandenbroek and Vandenbroek-Kaukauna Fire and Rescue would like to thank the Freedom Fire Department, Lawrence Fire Department, and Wrightstown Fire Department for their assistance today," reads a post on the department's Facebook page.