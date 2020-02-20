Town of Pound frustrated with placement of violent sex offenders

Town of Pound supervisors are frustrated with a court ruling over the planned placement of a violent sex offender in Marinette County.

Town of Pound

Wisconsin Department of Health Services plans to place Willard Tyler, 53, on supervised release in the Town of Pound.

Tyler was convicted of 1st degree sexual assault of minor girls in La Crosse County in 1985.

He's been at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston since 1995. The facility houses Wisconsin's Sexually Violent Persons Program.

In March of 2018, state lawmakers passed Act 184 which requires sex offenders be placed in their county of residence.

State health officials say a judge ruled in July of 2019 that pending cases before the Act took effect could be placed anywhere in the state.

This ruling leads us to Thursdays sex offender placement meeting in the Town of Pound.

Town Chairman Jerry Heroux says Senate Bill 60 would have ensured individuals who were in the process of being placed prior to Act 184 taking effect would be sent back to their county of origin.

The bill was introduced by Senators Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac), Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point), Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay), and Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) in early March of 2019.

Governor Tony Evers vetoed that bill in November, claiming it weakened protections under current law requiring residential options for sexually violent persons to be specific distance from schools, child care facilities, youth centers, etc.

Now the Town of Pound is faced with having to house Tyler.

Members of the department of health and the department of corrections met with neighbors Thursday explaining how the process works.

Tyler will be placed at a home on South 7th Road. It’s been home to four sex offenders since it was established in 2017.

Heroux says it's had a negative impact on the area.

“We feel bad because we lost two young families who had to move away, and that was unfair to them. We do object to how the department of health in Madison works, but we do understand they're under legal procedures too,” said Heroux.

Tyler will be placed at the home on or before March 1.

Jeffery Butler, convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in 1995, currently lives at the residence.

Marinette County Sheriff Jerome Sauve, says the department hasn’t had any reports of problems at the home.

Neighbors and town supervisors fought the placement of other violent sex offenders back in 2017.