Town of Peshtigo woman charged with hiding mom's corpse posts bond

A Marinette County woman accused of hiding her mother's body to collect her social security and other payments has posted bond.

Court records show Paula Bergold, 60, posted bond on Oct. 4. The court had set cash bond at $10,000. Condition of bond is no contact with the home owned by her late mother, Ruby Bergold.

During an Oct. 7 court appearance, the court scheduled Paula Bergold's preliminary hearing for Dec. 11. A preliminary hearing is when a judge decides whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward to trial.

Bergold is charged with Hiding a Corpse, Failure to Report Death and Obstructing and Officer.

On Sept. 18, Marinette County deputies were called State Highway 64 in the Town of Peshtigo to perform a welfare check on Ruby Bergold, 89. CLICK HERE for details from the criminal complaint.

Ruby's daughter, Paula, told police that her mother's body was in a tub in the basement. Police located Ruby's body in a small plastic tub.

Paula said she had found Ruby dead in a chair upstairs. Paula said she wanted to call police but she "couldn't bring herself to do it."

"When her mother's body began to smell, Paula decided to get the container from the basement. She placed Ruby's body inside and dragged it down to the basement and placed it where it was found. Paula said she put Borax on the chair and her mother's body due to the bad smell," reads the criminal complaint.

Ruby Bergold's body was removed from the home and transported to Fond du Lac for an autopsy. Investigators identified the body through the serial number on Ruby's pacemaker.

Paula told investigators that she had been living off of her mother's income--social security, stocks, and dividends from her father's retirement.

"Paula said that she was concerned about the money, and that played into her decision to not report her mother's death," reads the complaint.