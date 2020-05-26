Town of Peshtigo firefighters use Jaws of Life to rescue crash victim

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to rescue a patient in a crash that closed part of Hwy 41 in the Town of Peshtigo on Memorial Day.

On May 25, at about 12:26 p.m., the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department, EMS and law enforcement were called to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Hwy 41 near Flame Rd.

The fire department says one vehicle hit a utility pole and flipped on its side.

A second vehicle went into the median.

The utility pole snapped.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to rescue a patient from the vehicle that hit the pole. They had to remove the roof of the car.

"Firefighters also assessed the scene for hazards, assisted EMS with loading patients for transport to the hospital, provided traffic control and cleared the roadway of debris. WPS responded to secure the electrical lines and replace the damaged pole," reads a Facebook post from the Town of Peshtigo Fire Department.

No names or patient conditions were released.

Crews cleared the scene at about 1:52 p.m.

