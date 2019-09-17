Town of Ledgeview opening two new parks

Two new parks are opening in the Town of Ledgeview.

Two Dollar Park in Ledgeview. (WBAY Photo)

Two Dollar Park is located at 4008 Dollar Lane. A ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.

Zelten Family Park, located at 4570 Trellis Drive, will have a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.

Zelten Family Park is 14-acres and features trails and a playground.

Two Dollar Park is 2.5 acres. It has a basketball court, a splash pad and playground. It is accessible by sidewalk.

The Parks and Recreation Director says these amenities are important in a growing area.

"With our developments and subdivisions coming in that we need to provide areas for the neighbors to congregate, for the kids to have fun and what not," says Stephanie Schlag.