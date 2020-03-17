Town of Grand Chute: Changes to government services

An excerpt of a news release provided to Action 2 News on March 17, 2020

Until further notice, Town Hall will be closed for routine business. For business that might normally be conducted at Town Hall, we ask that people visit our website or call the appropriate Town office, rather than stopping in person. Contact information for each Town department can be found at https://www.grandchute.net/departments/. Town Hall will reopen for limited hours to allow for in-­person, absentee voting as described later in this notice.

During this period of Town Hall closure, the Police Department administrative office will remain open from 7:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., Monday- Friday.

Residents wishing to pay Town invoices or utility bills can go to our website https://www.grandchute.net/govemment/page/make-a-payment, drop off payment in our drop box in the front entryway, or mail them to the Town of Grand Chute, 1900 W. Grand Chute Blvd., Grand Chute WI 54913.

If you need a dog license, the application can be found on the Town website at https://www.grandchute.net/i/pu/2015 dog license application.pdf. Please complete the application and mail it with the rabies vaccination certificate, proof of sterilization (spayed or neutered), check or money order made out to the Town of Grand Chute, along with a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Once the application is processed, the license and documentation will be returned to you.

For contractors, we are still processing all permits, forms and documents at this time. We ask that you conduct business with staff by phone or email. All permits and applications can be submitted by downloading and completing the appropriate form, then emailing the information to us or sending it by mail. Forms can be found on the Town website at https://www.grandchute.net/departments/communitv-development/general/forms-and-applications. For specific questions, please contact our Inspections team at (920) 832-1599.

For questions regarding licenses issued by the Town Clerk -- e.g., bartender, liquor, hotel, etc. -- please call (920) 832-5644. We will advise you over the phone whether you should mail the application or drop it off in person.

For voting in the Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary on April 7, 2020, we encourage people to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. A ballot can be requested from the State at elections@grandchute.net with a copy of your photo ID. For those without internet access, you can contact the Town Clerk’s office at 920-832-5644 for assistance. For those wishing to vote in person or register to vote, election staff will be available at Town Hall on March 25th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., March 27th from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., April 2nd from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and April 3rd from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Polling locations will still be open and operating normally for anyone who prefers to vote in person on Election Day.

Town Board meetings will proceed as scheduled, though we strongly encourage residents to share feedback with Town Board members via email or phone. Contact information for Board members can be found at https://www.grandchute.net/government/boards_and_commissions. In addition, feedback can be provided by phone or email to Town Administrator Jim March. My information can be found at https://www.grandchute.net/departments/administration. For those without access to email, the general phone number for the Town is (920) 832-1573.

Please understand this is a rapidly evolving situation that will likely change daily. We are committed to sharing the latest information with you as it becomes available, which can be found on our website, at www.grandchute.net and our Facebook page,

https://www.facebook.com/GrandChuteTownHall.