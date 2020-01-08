Town of Freedom votes to build new fire hall

The Town of Freedom will move forward with building a new Fire and EMS Department.

A rendering of what the proposed Freedom Fire Department will look like.

The town clerk says 337 people voted in favor of building the new fire station, while 265 voted against it.

Votes were cast at a special town board meeting Wednesday night.

Before casting their vote, people had one last chance to view the plans for the $3.9 million facility. The original cost of the building was more than $5 million.

“We really think we've done our diligence at trimming the cost, adding some design efficiencies, getting us down to a much lesser amount,” said Fire Chief Mark Green.

Currently, the fire department is connected to the town hall and one of the many issues the fire department cites is the lack of space.

“Our trucks are banging doors when we open one in to the other. We have no indoor storage. We have minimal office space and minimal training area,” said Chief Green.

The new fire station will be located on County Highway E and Schmidt Road, where the department will have room to add on in the future.

Green says they'll also be able to add some much needed cleaning facilities.

“Currently, we have no shower facilities. We've got one washer, but we need to be able to allow people to clean up at the fire station when they get back from a call,” said Green.

According to town leaders, a homeowner whose house is valued at $100,000 can expect to pay an additional $48 annually on their property taxes.

Chief Green hopes to break ground on the project in the spring and move in by the end of 2020.

