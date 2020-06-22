Town Hall with President Trump to originate from Austin Straubel Airport, will air Thursday night

FOX News commentator Sean Hannity has announced that he will present a one-hour town hall with President Trump on Thursday in Green Bay.

Hannity made the announcement Monday night, saying the town hall will air Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. on Fox News Channel.

Brian Stelter, the chief media correspondent for CNN, tweeted shortly after the announcement that the town hall will originate from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport, and will cover the latest on police reform and the 2020 election.

On Thursday @SeanHannity "will present a one-hour town hall" with Trump, Fox says: "Originating from the Jet Air facility at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin, President Trump will discuss the latest on police reform & the 2020 election." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 23, 2020

President Trump will be in northeast Wisconsin Thursday, and is scheduled to tour the shipyard at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, and also deliver a speech. He is expected to discuss the recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build up to 10 new ships for the U.S. Navy during the speech.