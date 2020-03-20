Tower Clock Eye Center prepares for heath crisis-related layoffs

Tower Clock Eye Center informed the state it may have to temporarily layoff 75 workers at the eye center and Tower Clock Surgery Centers during this health crisis.

Wisconsin law requires 60 days notice before a mass layoff. A letter to the Department of Workforce Development dated Wednesday, March 18, says, "This is your notice that mass layoffs may begin on May 18, 2020."

It tells the state there isn't a lot of work for employees right now. It may reduce hours but will continue to pay employees at least 60% of their wages through May 17 and is letting employees use paid-time off (PTO) benefits if they want.

Tower Clock Eye Center adds that it's "confident" it will have jobs for its current employees once the health crisis passes.