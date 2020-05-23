Tornadoes spotted in Rock Co., Grant Co. as storms roll through Wisconsin

At least one tornado was spotted Saturday afternoon as severe storms rolled through southern Wisconsin.

The Lancaster Fire Department confirmed that a twister was spotted approximately two miles outside of the Grant County city.

Grant County Emergency Management also reported receiving multiple reports from storm spotters of a funnel cloud and possible touchdowns west and northwest of the Lancaster.

He explained that the first warning in the county was issued at 3:11 p.m. The weather cell moved slowly across the region spurring multiple alerts through 4:31 p.m.

Braun added that the cell no longer poses a threat to Grant Co.

Its director, Steve Braun, said no injuries have been reported at this time, nor has his agency heard of any damage in the area.

Lancaster and Bloomington firefighters have been dispatched to check for any damage.

The tornado warning issued for that area has since been allowed to expire.

While the Tornado Warning affecting that portion of Grant County expired at the top of the four o'clock hour, a tornado watch remains in effect for much of the rest of southern Wisconsin until 8 p.m.

In Rock Co., a tornado warning was issued for a stretch between Beloit and Janesville approximately the same time and expired early as well.