Topping Out ceremony marks milestone for new expo center

It's a milestone for the the new Resch Expo Center in Brown County.

(WBAY Photo)

On Thursday morning, the county held a "Topping Out" Ceremony. That marks the placing of the last beam in a construction project and the completion of the steel outside shell of the facility.

The Resch Expo Center saved the best for last. The beam placed Thursday morning was the heaviest and longest in the project.

The $93 million expo center is being built at the site of the old Veterans Memorial Arena near Lambeau Field.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach says the project has stayed on schedule and on budget.

The 127,000-foot center is on schedule to be completed in January.