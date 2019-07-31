Topgolf restaurant to open in Titletown "this summer"

A new restaurant with Topgolf will open in Titletown this summer, according to the Green Bay Packers.

The Turn, powered by Topgolf Swing Suite, is described as "a distinctive dining and entertainment experience offering Topgolf’s Swing Suite virtual simulator bays in a relaxed sports-bar atmosphere."

The Packers say it will open "later this summer" but did not give an exact date.

The Turn will fill 11,000 square feet in Titletown, the district located next to Lambeau Field. It will have seven Topgolf Swing Suite simulators. Up to eight people can play at each bay.

The bays include virtual games like Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey, and Baseball Pitching.

The Packers say the restaurant will serve "elevated bar foods and hand-crafted dishes made from fresh, regional ingredients."

The Turn is a collaboration between Titletown and Delaware North.

Topgolf is one of the Titletown development projects announced by the Packers and investors in April.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, construction crews are working on the Titletown Homes development. A total of 54 townhomes will be constructed along both sides of Brookwood Drive in Ashwaubenon east of Orrie Lane.