Tooth Fairy comes through for Gillett boy thanks to principal's letter

Landon Schultz has reached a milestone for a first grader--he's lost one of his front teeth. With the tooth nowhere to be found, the six-year-old Gillett Elementary School would need some documentation to prove it to the Tooth Fairy.

His principal stepped up and vouched for his student in a heartwarming action that highlights the sense of community in a small town.

"One minute I was feeling my tooth and it was wiggly," Landon Schultz tells Action 2 News.

Landon knows exactly where a lost tooth goes.

"Under your pillow."

... And who that tooth is for.

"The tooth fairy."

... And what should be under the pillow in the morning.

"A dollar."

It wasn't going to be easy to earn that dollar this time around.

"When I was at school, I went in the gaga ball pit to play," says Landon.

Landon came out of the ball pit. His tooth did not.

Landon first told the news to special education instructor Jenna Carlson. She says, "He ran up to me and said, 'I lost my tooth.' And I was like, 'Awesome.' And he was like, 'In a gaga pit.' And I was like, 'Oh, not awesome.'"

A search and rescue mission ensued.

"We were in a group to find it, but it was covered all over the wood chips and dirt on it, so it camouflaged when it dropped in the dirt," says Landon.

The odds of finding that tooth in the wood chips were slim.

Ms. Carlson says Landon wasn't upset about the tooth. He was concerned about how he would prove it to the Tooth Fairy. He had nothing to put under his pillow.

Carlson came up with an idea. "Maybe we can get Mr. Angeli to write us a letter."

Gillett Elementary Principal Curt Angeli returned to his office and wrote a letter to the Tooth Fairy explaining what happened.

"Despite the valiant efforts of an intrepid search team, we were unable to recover the tooth," reads Angeli.

The principal asked the Tooth Fairy to accept his letter as proof.

"And provide the standard monetary exchange rate you normally use for a real tooth," reads the letter.

Angeli couldn't resist putting in a plug for himself.

"P.S. I am still waiting for the money for my wisdom teeth from 1987. Please remit as soon as possible," reads the letter.

The principal emerged from his office and presented Landon with the letter. Landon handed it over to his mom, Beth.

"I thought maybe he got in trouble," she said.

To Beth's surprise, the letter was for the Tooth Fairy. This is a story that comes full circle. Mr. Angeli was Beth's 5th grade teacher.

"It just made me happy knowing he took the time out of his day to write that letter to the Tooth Fairy," says Beth Schultz.

Angeli says, "Education is a busy place nowadays, it really is. There’s a lot that we do, there’s a lot that we need to do, but remembering to keep the human element, these are precious lives that come through our day every day."

The letter was good enough for the Tooth Fairy.

"I only had two dollars in my piggy bank, now I have three," says Landon.

He plans to share his hard-earned cash with his mom.

"I will get something for me and something for you, I have lots of coins," Landon promises.