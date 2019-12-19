Too many space heaters start attic fire in Green Bay home

Green Bay firefighters say a home's electrical wiring was overtaxed by multiple space heaters and appliances, causing a fire in the attic of a home Thursday morning.

The fire department was dispatched at 8 a.m. to a report of smoke in the attic of a home on the 500-block of La Plant St., on the city's east side. Firefighters saw smoke coming through the roof vents and the attic filled with smoke.

A thermal imaging camera found the hot spot in the ceiling area. Firefighters were finished with the job in 30 minutes.

Damage was estimated at $25,000.

Four people who lived in the home are receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is reminding people to never use a power strip with space heaters and follow manufacturers' safety warnings.