Too early for spring bloom? Not necessarily

Our favorite groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring this year, and some trees might be following his lead.

“Generally speaking you get some warm temperatures this time of year you can start to see the buds swell,” said Casey Selner, an arborist and owner of Selner Tree and Shrub Care in De Pere. He’s also certified by the International Society of Arborists.

Selner says silver maples are typically first to bud despite it only being the end of February.

“They start to sense that heat, the longer days, the longer hours, now it's kind of show time for them, so they're going to start producing their flowers and leaves.”

Magnolia trees are also among the first to flower. The trees have big fuzzy buds on the branches throughout the winter. It's originally from Asia, but there are eight species here in the United States.

Warmer temperatures have made it easier for this type of plant to thrive here among others.

While there might be more plant species that can withstand Wisconsin's weather patterns, Selner says we need to be mindful about tree management as temperatures trend upwards.

“Really all it means is we just have to be very careful with how many trees are being removed,” said Selner.

It can be 20-40 degrees cooler in tree shade, providing some natural protection from the sun.

Trees can also help mitigate water, as we head into another projected wet spring.

“Trees are sponges, they suck up water, that's their job, and if you can plant more trees in your yard, that like water it's just going to help dry things out,” said Selner.

