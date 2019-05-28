Tom's Drive In raising money for Mitch Lundgaard family

A chain of restaurants is raising money for the family of fallen Appleton firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Eight Tom's Drive In locations in the Fox Valley and Sheboygan will donate 10 percent of May 28 sales to the Lundgaard family.

"Help us show our most sincere gratitude and condolences to Mitchell and his family by being a part of this heartfelt event," reads a Facebook post by Tom's Drive In.

The restaurant is open until 10 p.m.

If you cannot make it to Tom's Drive In, the Appleton Fire Department has an official fundraiser on GoFundMe.

Lundgaard, a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, was shot and killed May 15 while responding to a call about a medical emergency on a bus at Valley Transit Center. The shooting remains under investigation.

Appleton Police Officer Paul Christensen and 30-year-old civilian Brittany Schowalter were injured in the shooting.

