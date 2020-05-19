Tom Tiffany sworn in to U.S. House of Representatives

Two Republicans have been sworn into the House after winning special elections last week.

Rep. Tom Tiffany was easily elected in a conservative-leaning district in rural northern Wisconsin.

New Rep. Mike Garcia is a former Navy pilot who captured a California congressional district from Democrats.

They were backed by President Donald Trump.

Tiffany replaces Republican Rep. Sean Duffy, who resigned.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of northern Wisconsin," he wrote in a statement. "Our country faces great challenges., I am committed to working every day to make sure our federal government clears obstacles out of the way of Wisconsinites' pursuit of happiness."

Rep. Garcia won a Los Angeles-area seat that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had won in 2016 and that Democrat Katie Hill won in 2018. Hill resigned last year.

Republicans say Garcia's victory shows they can win other suburban districts this fall.

Democrats say having Trump's name on the ballot means they will retain those districts, where many moderate voters live.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

