Toilet paper out? Only flush the 3Ps

Toilet paper has been flying off the shelves as Americans stock up on supplies during the coronavirus outbreak. As store shelves empty, some Americans may have to consider alternative methods for doing business in the restroom.

NEW Water in the Green Bay Metropolitan Sewerage District says people should flush only what they refer to as "the 3Ps": #1, #2 and Toilet Paper.

Paper towels, facial tissue and wipes can clog pipes. That could lead to a backup in your home or cause problems with the sewer system.

NEW Water tweeted the advice with this message: "Please do your part to protect public health!"

While we're at it, don't panic buy or hoard toilet paper and other products.

“You don't have to buy so much," said President Donald Trump. "Take it easy. Just relax.”

State officials recommend having a 14-day supply of necessities like medication and food. Toilet paper is not one of those. People who have been in contact with coronavirus patients are being asked to quarantine for two weeks.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for local, national and international coverage.