Toilet blamed for Appleton dumpster fire

The Appleton Fire Department says a discarded toilet caused a dumpster fire Friday morning.

The fire department explains the old toilet was heated with a torch to remove it from the frozen ground. When it was tossed in the dumpster, the ceramic was still hot enough to ignite the combustible garbage.

The fire happened on the 1900-block of N. Oneida St. at about 10:15 a.m.

The dumpster was close to a garage, but firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

The fire department wrote, "Freezing temperatures in winter can cause all kinds of problems. Heating safety should always be applied... Don't use a torch on pipes inside of walls or something as weird as thawing an old toilet from the frozen ground so it can be thrown in the garbage."

"Certain materials can retain heat for long periods of time and become an ignition source," the statement concludes.