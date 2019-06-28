Titletown turns into campground for Ultimate Campout

On Friday, Titletown turned into a campground for families touched by childhood cancer.

The Packers and Northwestern Mutual Foundation teamed up to provide the "Ultimate Campout".

“We asked people where they would like to go for their next iconic campout experience and Lambeau Field and Titletown rose to the top of the list,” said Eric Christophersen, President of Northwestern Mutual Foundation

This is the second year the foundation hosted the Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer.

Blue tents along the yard lines of Titletown's football field provided a get-a-way.

“I am a cancer survivor. I survived acute lymphoblastic leukemia also known as ALL,” said Manny Guerrero, from Milwaukee who was at the campout with his family

They're grateful to be here after the struggle they've had with the disease.

“It was very difficult, definitely put our family through a whirlwind. We had to readjust a lot of things. Our son Ricardo had to readjust a lot of things as well, cuz a lot of the times it was focused on getting Manny to the hospitals and treatments,” said Anna Guerrero, Manny’s mom.

The only activity the Guerreros and others have to get to now, are tours of Lambeau Field and a meet and greet with Donald Driver.

“I really look up to him,” said Manny. “He's just a really good person in general to me.”

“These kids go through the trials and tribulations every day,” said Driver.

“They go through the pain and suffering and if one day we can take that away from them and put a smile on their face, it's going to be great.”

While Manny has been cancer free for almost five years, he always takes the opportunity to educate people about ALL.

“I think it's important because then in the future when it's easier to find a cure, kids won't have to suffer as much like I did when I was in treatment.,” said Manny.

