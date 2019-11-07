Titletown opens ice rink Saturday

Get ready to practice your figure 8's. The Green Bay Packers organization announced the ice rink at Titletown will open for the season this Saturday, Nov. 9.

The rink opens at 10 a.m.

Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Hours vary around holidays and Packers game days.

General admission is $5 Monday through Thursday and $7 Friday through Sunday and on holidays. Skate rental is an additional $5.

On the days of Packers home games, admission costs $15 and includes the skate rental.

This year you can buy a season pass for $50. That doesn't include the skate rental and isn't valid on game days.

Ice bikes -- bicycles with skis -- can be rented for $10 for 30 minutes.

Admission is sold on the south side of Titletown park, next to the side of Ariens Hill.

Through November 28, people who show their skating rink admission tag at The Turn will receive a free kids meal with purchase of an entree.

Unaccompanied children 17 and younger need a waiver signed by their parent or guardian.

To download and print a child's waiver, go to the Titletown website.

As for when the Ariens Hill tubing hill will open, the Titletown website says "stay tuned." The Packers organization tells us the hill will open in the coming weeks as the weather gets more favorable for making snow.