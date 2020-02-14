Titletown Winter Games begin this weekend

If you're in need of a fun activity to do this weekend, you may want to check out the Titletown Winter Games.

U.S. Venture and Titletown have teamed up to host the games this weekend.

The event, which is free, will give people the chance to experience luge, curling, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping and figure skating.

Activities start Friday night with Arctic Blast, which is an ice and music festival, and will also include ice sculpting, ice bars and live music.

"We see social isolation rise here in Northeast Wisconsin during the winter months, so this is really a unique opportunity to get back together and we know that improves well being and improves health," says Natalie Bomstad, the Executive Director of WELLO.

The music festival runs from 6-9 p.m. Friday night, as well as Saturday night.

The winter games take place on Saturday from 12 - 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 - 5 p.m.