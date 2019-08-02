Titletown Family Fest pairs up with Packers Family Night

Friday night, fans get their first look at this year's Packers team inside Lambeau Field.

Titletown playground and football field (WBAY photo)

It's Packers Family Night. Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. Players take the field for full squad practice at 7:30 p.m.

Before the scrimmage that brings in thousands of people -- especially kids -- there are a lot of family activities around Lambeau Field, with or without a ticket.

Packers Family Night is on a Friday this year. Traditionally it's held on Saturday, but the change to accommodate a different practice schedule isn't changing what promises to be plenty of fun.

"Families can come out and see the team. Tickets are $10. They're really reasonable. You can bring a family of four. It's a chance for those young kids, our future fans to partake in all of the Lambeau Field excitement. We run it like a game. You're going to hear game music," Kandi Goltz, Packers manager of game presentation and live events, said.

In the Lambeau Field parking lot there will be live music, a petting zoo, and other things for kids and families to do. The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will also be open.

On the other side of the stadium, this is the first year for Titletown Family Fest in the Titletown District play areas. The Greater Green Bay Area YMCA is hosting Family Fest from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say there will be a variety of activities for all ages and it offers something a bit different than the activities happening at Lambeau Field. It's something fun for families who aren't going to Family Night but still want some of the experience.

"We'll do everything from more of a fitness focus, with some obstacle course types of things and things that are fun and easy for both kids and grown ups. We'll have bounce houses, because what kid doesn't love a bounce house? Parachute games. We'll have nine square in the air. We'll have punt, pass and kick. The theme is football, so, of course, we have to do that," Sherri Freeman, community relations director for the YMCA, said.

Parking is available at Titletown for $5, but the lot is expected to fill up quickly. Tailgating is not allowed here.