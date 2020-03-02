Titletown Brewing Company to put more focus on beer, consolidation process underway

Titletown Brewing Company announced Sunday it will be consolidating its restaurant and brewery into one building, and will be moving out of the historic train depot.

Officials say they want to put more of the company's focus back on beer, and have already stopped operations at the restaurant located in the Depot, which is located off of Dousman and Broadway on the West Side of the river.

The Depot was where thousands of families saw loved ones leave for war, or reunite with them after its end.

Although employees say the news came as a shock, they hope nothing happens to the historic building, which has housed Titletown Brewing since 1996.

Alex Hopkins has been a server at Titletown for a couple of years, and says it's stories of customers coming in to relive old memories from The Depot that replay in his mind.

"I can't really say anything bad about the business, but we really hope that the history of the Depot gets preserved and I think that's what people care about the most right now," says Hopkins. "It means so much more to people than just a restaurant or just a bar, it is what makes up Green Bay, the train depot has been a part of the narrative and the fabric of the city."

Company officials tell WBAY the building isn't going anywhere, although there's interest in it, as development continues and the Rail Yard District grows into a place to work and live.

We spoke with Brent Weycker, Founder and Board Member of Titletown Brewing Co., who says the building could be another opportunity for a different restaurant or offices.

Weycker added the decision to consolidate wasn't easy, but was needed, saying the low unemployment rate and labor shortage made it challenging to keep all operations fully staffed.

"This consolidation will kind of help us become a little stronger in terms of pulling all of our resources into one building rather than sharing multiple buildings," says Weycker.

Weycker also says the move to the taproom means a condensed food menu, and some of the staff will be let go.

They say this is a new chapter for the company, and although there isn't a date set yet, Titletown Brewing plans to host an open house to celebrate the move once it's complete.