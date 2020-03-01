Titletown Brewing Co. consolidating locations

Company officials say Titletown Brewing Company will be consolidating its restaurant and brewery in order for more development to begin in the Railyard District.

In a statement issued Saturday afternoon on Facebook, the company says the restaurant will be consolidated with Titletown Beerworks, which is in the former Larsen Canning building on N. Broadway.

They add consolidating locations will 'open the historic railroad depot for further development to catalyze Railyard District growth and creates efficiencies.'

Brent Weycker, the co-founder and co-owner of Titletown Brewing, says the decision wasn't easy, but the change was necessary to meet changing needs.

Officials wrote the low unemployment rate and labor shortage made it difficult to maintain all operations, which include the restaurant, the tap room, roof tap and parties/banquets operations fully staffed, as well as make sure guests receive proper service.

Company officials say by co-locating the restaurant with the other operations, the company will be able to provide needed staffing, improved service and modern conveniences.

The cost of maintaining and repairing two buildings is also a benefit, according to the company.

Titletown Brewing officials haven't said when the change will take place.

