Tips on keeping a low electricity bill during the summer

Air conditioning will be everybody's best friend during this heat wave, but running it often during extreme heat is going to add to your electricity bill.

Jason Braun and his employees at Apex Heating and Air Conditioning are feeling the rush during this heat wave.

Braun said of the main reasons homeowners aren't getting a tune-up before the summer begins.

"When it gets this hot things works extremely hard and when everything starts working really hard they break," Braun said.

This leaves homeowners out of hundreds of dollars.

"Our average service tickets is around 250 to 300 dollars," Braun said.

A preventative visit is only 129 so it's money well spent."

One thing that can help you save those big bucks is using a fan.

Employees with WPS said using a fan for up to 8 hours is just two dollars more on your monthly bill.

"There are several no or low cost ways that you can manage your energy bills during periods of weather, heat and humidity," Wisconsin Public Service Spokesperson Matt Cullen said.

Cullen said a smart thermostat or setting your temperature to 78 degrees can help.

"Another step to take on your thermostat is to set the fan on your air conditioning unit to auto," Cullen said.

And back at Apex Heating and Air Conditioning, Braun said there's an underlying problem people forget about.

"A lot of people don't think about their furnace system being apart of the air condition, but it absolutely is," said Braun. "A dirty furnace filter can cause the air to freeze up."