Time for cleanup across the Fox Valley

Downed power lines and trees line are blocking the streets and driveways of Appleton.

Multiples homes on North McDonald Road have suffered significant damage, and it is one of dozens throughout Appleton that has a large cleanup ahead of it.

Marlyce Reed is a homeowner who has suffered significant damage to her home. She says “I heard the wind, I ran to the basement, and then heard a thunderous boom.”

Once the storm passed, she examined the damage that had been done to her home of 11 years. “It’s devastating. It’s like a war zone.”

Reed had large trees down in her front yard and two in her backyard that severed her roof. She knows it will be a long process before everything is cleaned up. But she is grateful for her neighbors and for everyone checking up on her. “This block isn’t just a street with trees. It’s like, the neighbors are so helpful and making sure everyone is okay and contacting each other and taking care of each other. And that’s a great thing.”

But fallen trees are not the only issue the Fox Valley is facing. Downed power lines has caused power outages all across the area.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna says he’s been in contact with We Energies to ensure power is restored and making sure roads are cleared. He tells the public: “They may come by your house and may just push branches and trees and stuff to the side. We want to make sure we get the roads open and then we’ll come back and we’ll start the cleanup effort.”

The Mayor is also allowing people to park on the streets overnight since many may not be able to park in their garages. He is asking the public to use social media as a tool to contact the city with downed power lines or additional questions.

The damage is spread all around the Fox Valley, and it is important for the community to work together as a team to get everything cleanup up.

